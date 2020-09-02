Richard “Dick” F. Jaenicke, 83, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 with his wife Christine “Chris” and daughter Elizabeth “Buffy” by his side. Dick was born on December 28, 1936 in Cheshire, CT, the third of four children. Dick graduated from Springfield College in Springfield, MA. During his collegiate time, he was the football quarterback and the Editor-in-Chief for the Massasoite. As a young college grad, he worked at Blue Ridge Assembly in Asheville, NC, which was his favorite job. Dick had a love for all sports, camping and traveling. He had traveled to all 50 states, many Canadian provinces, took a few cruises, but Alaska was favorite. His true passion was camping with open pit BBQ being his specialty. Dick always cooked for a crowd. His many varieties of Thanksgiving pies and “Grandpa’s pancakes” will be missed by all. Dick was predeceased in death by his granddaughter, Courtney and Elizabeth’s mother, Katharine “Kit.” Dick is survived by his devoted wife Christine of 32 years, daughter Elizabeth (Gary) and beloved grandchildren Patrick and Cassie. His humor and kind, gracious spirit will be missed by all. Services will be at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River on Sunday, September 6th; visitation from 1-2 p.m., services following 2-3 p.m.
