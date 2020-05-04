Richard "Dick" D. Elliott

Richard Dean Elliott, 91, of Duluth, Elk River and St. Paul passed away peacefully April 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Dick was born in 1929 in St. Paul to Lillian and John Elliott. He graduated from the former St. Paul Wilson High School in 1947. He studied business at the University of Minnesota. Dick’s career was in the elevator business where he worked for Otis, S&N, and was a partner in Lagerquist Elevators. After retirement, Dick and his wife Dale traveled the earth exploring dozens of countries. They wintered for several years in Florida and became motor home travelers throughout the USA. They moved to Elk River, Dale Byson Elliott’s hometown, and resided there until moving to Duluth in 2017. Dick was a tireless volunteer and help to his church and neighbors. He served his community well. He was involved in Guardian Angels Senior Living board, Elk River Sportsman’s Club, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Anoka County Sheriff’s Reserve as a diver and a pilot, and countless projects he spearheaded in the community. His passions for life included flying, scuba diving, hunting and fishing throughout the US, firearms instructing, owning boats, woodworking, restoring homes and fixing anything and everything. By far his biggest pride and joy in life was his family. Richard adored his wife of 67 years, Dale Byson Elliott. He loved working on projects with his son, Scott, and visits from his daughter, Sue. He always had time, advice, treats and stories for his grandkids and great-grandkids. Dick was preceded in death by his sisters Florence and Frances and his daughter-in-law Lori. Dick is survived by his wife Dale Elliott; son Scott (Maureen) Elliott, Woodbury; daughter Susan (Scott) Lyons, Duluth; grandchildren Jack (Nicole) Lyons, Sarah (Piero) Gellona, Nate (Diana) Elliott, and Emma (Sam) Elliott; as well as great-granddaughters Mia, Leidy, Alice, Helen and Lucía. Dick was buried in a private graveside service on May 2 at the Orono Cemetery. A memorial service is pending later this year.
