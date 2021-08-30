Richard “Dick” C. Backlund, Jr., age 72 of Big Lake, passed away at his home on August 28, 2021. Dick was born on May 29, 1949 in Elk River, MN to Darlene (Hudson) and Richard O. Backlund, Sr. Dick lived in Big Lake all his life and attended Big Lake schools. On January 18, 1969, he married Mona (Moos) at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake. Dick and Mona made their home just east of Big Lake in Big Lake Township. There they lived and raised their children Joseph and Shannon. Dick served as a deputy under Sheriff Chet Goenner of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. Dick was proud to be a peace officer and served until 1985. Dick was always a tinkerer of anything electrical or mechanical. This led him to start Dick’s CB Sales, which led to opening his business Audio Communications of Big Lake, which he owned and operated from 1977 to his death. Dick loved the Big Lake community and stayed active in being part of Big Lake. He served as a member of the Big Lake City Council for 10 years. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He was known for his sharp memory and quick wit, and kind heart. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mona of Big Lake; son, Joe (Trisha) of Hawley, MN; granddaughter, Cheyenne of Fargo, ND; mother, Darlene Lanz of Big Lake; sisters, Sandra Lowe of Powder Springs, GA, Sally (Jeff) Berthiaume of Becker, Sheila (Jerry) Berthiaume of Big Lake and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Shannon; father, Richard; father-in-law, Bernard Moos. Dick will be missed and remembered by his family and friends. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
