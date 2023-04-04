Richard "Dick" M. Anderson, age 81 of Elk River, passed away peacefully at his home on February 7, 2023.

Dick was born the son of Melvin and Dorothy (Olson) Anderson on May 20, 1941 in Lacrosse, WI. He grew up in Houston, MN and graduated from high school in 1959. Then in the fall of 1959 Dick decided to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time of military service, Dick went to work for Brinks Armored Car for 38 years.

