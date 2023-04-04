Richard "Dick" M. Anderson, age 81 of Elk River, passed away peacefully at his home on February 7, 2023.
Dick was born the son of Melvin and Dorothy (Olson) Anderson on May 20, 1941 in Lacrosse, WI. He grew up in Houston, MN and graduated from high school in 1959. Then in the fall of 1959 Dick decided to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time of military service, Dick went to work for Brinks Armored Car for 38 years.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Dorothy Anderson.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia "Ginny"; son, Steve (Maryanne) Anderson; daughter, Sherri (Steve) Dziuk; two grandchildren, Nathan (Kristine) Dziuk and Melissa (Shane Lang) Oltman; three great grandchildren, Beau, Charlotte and Finley; special brother-in-law, Jack (Brenda) Carlson; nephew, Chris (Tim) Carlson and niece, Tammy (Ron) Leonetti; also many other cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service for Dick will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service all at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN. Luncheon to follow the service at the chapel. Interment will be in the Bailey Station Cemetery in Big Lake Township, MN.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN.
