Richard C. Lenz

Richard Lenz, age 90, died on March 24, 2020, in Northfield, MN. Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, June (Blanchard) of Northfield; sons Eric of St. Paul and Hugh (Sherry) of Elko; granddaughter Hannah of Denver; grandson Matthew of Elko; sister Helen May Miller and nephew Daniel Beard, both of Elk River. He was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Josie (Goodin) and sisters Ruth and Florence Beard, all of Elk River. Richard was born on May 21, 1929. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1947, and St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1952, with a degree in social science and history. He served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1956, attaining the rank of lieutenant. He then worked for Dun & Bradstreet, the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife, and had a 25-year career with the US Dept. of the Treasury. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
