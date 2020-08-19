Richard Arthur Patenaude, age 81 passed away Monday August 17, 2020 at his home in Elk River, MN with his family at his side. Richard worked at Anoka Electric/Connexus for 47 years. He was a volunteer at the Guardian Angels for 15 years. He was a long-time member of the Elk River Sportsman’s club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and traveling. Richard is survived by his wife, Judy and by his children, Deanna Taylor (Bob), Dave Patenaude (Angie), Dan Patenaude (Maria), Debbie Bertram (Mike); his grandchildren, Brad Patenaude (Jenn), Tim Patenaude (Anna), Andrew Taylor, Molly Taylor, Katey Taylor (Andy), Henry Bertram (Rosie), Jack Bertram and his great grandchildren, Clair, Riley, Isabelle, Logan Patenaude and Mackenzie Taylor. Visitation will be Tuesday August 25, 2020 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral home 805 Main St. Elk River, MN, with a graveside service following at St. Andrews Cemetery in Elk River. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.