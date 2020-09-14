Renae C Stone Hooker

Renae Stone Hooker, age 56, of Nowthen passed away on Sept. 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine; father-in-law, Melvin Hooker. Renae is survived by her husband of 21 years, Bruce; children, Kelsey and Justin; father, Iver Stone; brother, Steve (Sandy Eckstrom) Stone; longtime friends, Ann Julik and Sandy Meyer; other family and many friends. A Celebration of Renae’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Renae’s home. Friends may gather starting at Noon. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

