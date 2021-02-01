Reid Daniel Kopitzke, at the age of 21, has left us unexpectedly on January 28, 2021. Reid was born in St. Cloud, MN, on February 16, 1999, to his mother, Karen Heath, and father, Dan (Lisa) Kopitzke. He attended grade school at Kimball Elementary and then moved to Zimmerman to finish middle school and graduated from Zimmerman High School. Reid was studying to become a German teacher at the University of MN, Duluth. Reid was an old soul. He cared deeply for family, loved playing cards, Western movies, and listening to classic rock. He had a fantastic sense of humor. Reid loved to fish and hunt ducks. He also enjoyed his great friends and stayed connected with them, playing games online. Those who knew him will remember his great big hugs and witty humor that was sure to make you laugh. Reid is survived by his parents, Karen Heath of Paynesville and Dan (Lisa) Kopitzke of Zimmerman; siblings, Grace, Tessa, Austin, and Kyle; grandparents, Curt and Beverly Kopitzke of Paynesville, Dennis and Martha Heath of AZ, Greg and Carol Kastenbauer of Milaca, and Greg and Kim Sjodin of Ogilvie. Reid is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Kopitzke; and aunt, Natascha Keller.
