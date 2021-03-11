Rebecca “Becky” Jane Fothergill, nèe MacLean, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after a long battle with dementia and cancer. Becky was the daughter of Gordon and Florence MacLean formerly from Ely, MN and the sister to David MacLean and Mary MacLean. Becky was the wife of Howard Mann until his death in 1970, she remarried twice after his passing; Becky will be laid to rest next to Howard in River Falls, WI. Becky was the mother of a family of four children: Sheila (Tim) Kirk of Elk River, MN, Bruce (Kim Kiiskinen) Mann of Hager City, WI, Sharon (Franz Young) MacLean of Richfield, MN and Sheryl (Jason) Dwyer of Australia; eight grandchildren: Tiffany, Leon, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Nastasja, Luke, and Keira; and four great-grandchildren: Noah, Tatiana, Hope, and Zelda. She is also survived by her brother, David (Leone) MacLean of Annandale, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sister, Mary and a granddaughter, Jessica Marie Kirk. Becky was cantankerous, eclectic, creative, intelligent, and lived her life through her emotions and values. She always believed in the underdog and fought to ensure all people were treated with respect and dignity be it a student she taught as an elementary teacher to someone she gave care to in an AIDS hospice. Becky was unwavering in her religion, varied as it was, with a foundation in her upbringing within the Presbyterian church to her beliefs in Paganism. Becky always loved art and kept her hands busy with crochet and painting until she was no longer able; there will always be a piece of her in the lives of her family. Becky will be immensely missed, and her passing will leave an unfillable gap in the lives she leaves behind. It is her time to find peace and we wish her safe passage. There will be no services held for Becky. Arrangements were handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
