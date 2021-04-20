Rebecca Ann Krats

Becky passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born fourth in the line of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Edith Krats and Curtis and Doris Vihus; mother, Cheryl Krats; brother, Daniel Krats. She is survived by father, Tom; siblings, Joe, Sam, Rachel (Mike), Jon, Mary (Leon), Mark (Karin) and Stephen. She will be dearly missed by all but is Rejoicing with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ completely whole and healed from the cancer that took over her earthly vessel. But you do not know what will happen tomorrow! Your life is like a mist. You can see it for a short time, but then it goes away. (James 4:14) Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. (2 Corinthians 5:17) Visitation will begin on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Gateway Church, 13913 - 185th Ave. NW, Elk River with Celebration Service at 11:30 a.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
