Randy Allen Lindquist

Randy, age 74 of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born in Cokato, MN on January 7, 1949 to Elmer and Elvira Lindquist.

Randy graduated from Cokato High School where he played on the football, track and basketball teams. He furthered his education at Ridgewater College in Willmar and graduated from St. Cloud State University.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.