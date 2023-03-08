Randy Allen Lindquist

Randy, age 74 of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born in Cokato, MN on January 7, 1949 to Elmer and Elvira Lindquist.
Randy graduated from Cokato High School where he played on the football, track and basketball teams. He furthered his education at Ridgewater College in Willmar and graduated from St. Cloud State University.
Randy enjoyed his careers as a realtor and building custom homes with his company, LHI Homes Inc. He also enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing, and he especially loved being around people. He was charismatic and truly enjoyed talking to everyone he met and hearing about who they were, often times making lasting friendships with those individuals.
Randy accomplished a lot in his life, but his proudest moment was becoming a Grandpa (aka Sir) to Jesse, Lila and Ava. He loved seeing the kids everyday and being involved in their lives.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary and Bruce.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lindquist; daughter, Anne Lindquist (Jesse Ball); grandchildren, Jesse, Lila, Ava; step-mother, Gloria Lindquist; sister, Sandra Lind; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St NW, Elk River, MN.
