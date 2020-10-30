Paul Jeffery Hanson

Paul Jeffery Hansen, 61, a longtime resident of Elk River, surrounded by his loving family, was received into the precious, waiting arms of his beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020; due to complications of a courageous 31-year battle with MS. Born May 22, 1959, in St. Paul, to Clarence (Jack) and Alice Hansen, Paul lived in Boulder, Colorado Springs, San Jose; returning to Minnesota, living in Burnsville and graduating from High School in 1977. He immediately entered the Military and served February through December 1977. Paul then enrolled in a Vo-Tech Diesel Mechanic program in Hutchinson. He would go on to work at an Implement in Mazeppa, John Deere in Hayfield, DG Welding in Burnsville, ABM Equipment in Hopkins, Greenberg’s in Nowthen, and operated his own furniture refinishing business for several years. His passions included traveling, with the annual winter cruise being his favorite; going to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mexican Riviera, New England, the Panama Canal, and Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor. He also so enjoyed trips to the Grand Canyon, Pike’s Peak, Arches National Park, Nashville, Yellowstone, Duluth, and two separate trips to Australia. Country Music and concerts were also very much enjoyed by Paul, including Hank Williams Jr, Winona Judd, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Ronnie Milsap, Yanni, Fabulous Armadillos, Church of Cash, Alan Jackson, where he was handed a guitar pick and Highway Men Live, where he was one of only two people to receive a Willie Nelson bandanna. Paul always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Board Games, especially when he won, brought hours of enjoyment and delight to Paul; Scrabble, Farkle, Monopoly, Phase 10, Quixx, with Bingo being his all-time favorite. Other interests included, nature and the outdoors, especially sunny days as Paul was known as the man with the tan. He also enjoyed Classic Cars, jigsaw puzzles, Clint Eastwood Movies, wood projects, power tools, MN Lynx and Timberwolves games; often attending the home openers. Paul was a thinker and a great problem solver, especially if it had anything to do with farm equipment, vehicles, wood, or tools. As the MS progressed and Paul could no longer use his hands, he had the amazing gift to talk people through the completion of a project idea he had. Often friends and family marveled at the detail and clarity he provided. Paul amazed people with his independence, as for many years he went to his doctor appointments, by himself on the North Star, transferring on to the Hiawatha, to make his way to the VA. When the Drivers of Care Cab, began providing transportation to Paul, he took a great interest in each person he met and thoroughly enjoyed the conversation. For a number of years, he volunteered at the front desk of the Minneapolis VA Hospital Spinal Cord unit, welcoming Veterans and Family Members, helping them navigate through this building; the second largest in the state, with over 30 miles of hallways. Faith in Jesus was incredibly deep and very important to Paul. Being an active member over the years at, Central Lutheran in Elk River, Resurrection Lutheran in Monticello, and most recently Christ Church Otsego. Several times each year, friends and family would gather in the garage to make wooden crosses, as he wanted everyone to know the love of Jesus. He had each person take two, one to keep and one to share. Paul had a number of treasured Bible verses that he recited daily, and displayed for all to see; often receiving comments of appreciation from others. Paul is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 37 years, Brenda; beloved daughters, Amanda (Greg) Florida and Victoria; grandsons, Hunter and Boone; his mother, Alice; siblings, Jean, Eric (Barbe), Karen (Michael), and Carrie (Dave); 14 nieces and nephews; many other family members, along with countless friends. A Celebration of Life, for Paul, will be held this Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Christ Church Otsego, 15849 90th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55330. Visitation 1-3 p.m. with the service immediately following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Upper Midwest, National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MNM or Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge https://www.mntc.org/ Paul’s family would like to extend appreciation and gratefulness to all those at the Minneapolis VA Hospital, especially the Spinal Cord Unit, who provided many years of care, Guardian Angels Hospice Care, as well as those at Adara Home Care; especially Drew with his patience, thoroughness, and dignity. We will forever remember Paul’s infectious smile and his sense of humor, while celebrating that he is now with his two favorite JC’s; Jesus Christ and Johnny Cash. Arrangements are being made by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel in Monticello with a private Interment planned for a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.