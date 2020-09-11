Paul Herman Peterson (Pete), 57 of Cantonment, FL, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 of natural causes. Survived by mother: Marjorie (Krage) Peterson; daughter: Lydia Hubert-Peterson; wife: Nancy (Hammond, Hren) Peterson; siblings: Michael, Wayne, Cindy Ann, Pamela and many beloved Krage and Peterson family members. Preceded in death by father Herman Norin Peterson. Paul loved that he was born on the same day as the maiden flight of the Boeing 727; a plane that his father captained at Northwest Orient Airlines, flight and avionics were in Paul’s DNA from the start. Born February 9, 1963 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to Marjorie (Krage) and Herman Peterson; Paul was baptized and confirmed at Redemption Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where he attended K-6. Paul was a graduate of Kennedy High School (1981) in Bloomington, MN, and Northrop University, Inglewood, CA becoming an FAA Approved Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic. A highly talented aircraft mechanic who worked on everything from the Cessna 150 to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Paul’s career spanned working for many years at Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis, Crystal Airport (Flying Scotchman), as well as airports in Florida. Aside from flight mechanics and avionics, the joy of Paul’s life was his daughter Lydia, in whom he took great pride and loved that she was a 2018 graduate of Hamline University. Always one to enjoy BBQing and spending time with family and friends, Paul loved outdoor adventures from boating, snowmobiling, downhill skiing, hand gliding, and being a team member at the Formula One Reno Nevada Air Race. When not enjoying the outdoors, you could find Paul jamming with a band on the drums or simply sitting back relishing music. As a former member of Redemption Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN, Paul enjoyed worshipping at and playing drums in the Galilean Beach Service with Alabama’s Foley United Methodist Church. Paul held dear its cross on a sand dune that welcomed worshippers from around the country to a beautiful and unique service on the white sands of the Gulf of Mexico. Paul will especially be remembered for his love of life and his enduring spirit that served to strengthen everyone he met. At 7:27 (AM or PM), remember Paul in your thoughts as he pulled chocks for the last time, slipped the bonds of earth, and climbed out VFR direct to meet his heavenly Father. Public celebration of life at a later date after which Paul will be laid to rest at Bloomington Cemetery in Bloomington, MN. For more about Paul, go to: https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com. Memorials to Redemption Lutheran Church https://www.redemptionmn.org/ or the NWA History Center http://northwestairlineshistory.org/ in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Paul Herman Peterson "Pete"
Proud Dad, Beloved Son and Dear Brother
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.