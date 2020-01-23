Paul Ebner, age 82, of Mission Texas, formerly of Elk River, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the seventh of eight kids born to Alfred and Laura Ebner on November 21, 1937. He grew up in Elk River and played many sports in high school. He was a good football and track athlete. Paul married Caron Marie Chesney on November 28, 1957. They lived in Elk River, MN, then moved to Annandale, MN and owned a bait store for six years, then moved back to Elk River. Paul worked as a machinist in Elk River and then in food distribution in Hopkins at Super Value. He retired in 1999. He and Caron bought a home on Lake Mille Lacs. They spent winters in Florida and then in Texas, and in 2008, bought a home in Texas and became Texas residents. They would spend summers in Minnesota at the lake home and fall and winter in Texas. Paul enjoyed golf and fishing and spending time with his family. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Laura Ebner, wife Caron, sister Yvonne, sister Marie, and brother Joseph. He is survived by his children: Debora (David) Lund of Danvers, MN, Linda (Michael) Fairchild of Otsego, Scott (Jolynn) Ebner of Zimmerman, Loren (Jennine) Ebner of Nowthen, Leon (JoAnn) Ebner of Otsego, and Gary Ebner of Elk River; brothers: Ronnie (Norma) Ebner, Gordon (Kathleen) Ebner and sisters: Margaret (Roger) Tarnowski and Jeanette Polejewski. He is survived by 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, January 29th at 11:30 a.m., prior to service at 12:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Elk River, MN.
Paul Arthur Ebner
