Paul Andrew Levos, 69 of Zimmerman, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Elk River, MN. Paul was born the son of Mirland and Mabel (Greuel) Levos on January 19, 1950, in Fargo, ND. Paul grew up in Baudette, MN, and later graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1969. Paul worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a longtime member of IUOE Local 49. Paul enjoyed morning coffee with his friends and spending time outdoors. Paul also loved cooking and entertaining (if you taught one of his children in school, you know he made a mean chocolate chip cookie…when asked his secret, he would always say he “made them with love”). Paul is survived by his wife Julie, son Nicholas, daughter Ashley, and step-son Joshua; brother James Levos and sisters Barbara Levos and Sandra (Mike) Renz; and many other family members and friends and he will be deeply missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Elk River Senior Living on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Casual dress requested. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Paul A. Levos
