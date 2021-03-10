Patrick “Pat” Rowley, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Elk River on Friday, March 5, 2021. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his determination and fighting spirit. Pat was born in Canton, IL, on February 14, 1948, son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Rowley. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Moira Rowley; his four children, Damon Rowley, Megan (Shannon) Wolinski, Allyson (Mariela) Rowley, and Beth (Mike) Craft. Also survived by siblings Peggy (Stan) Nawrocki, Colleen (Jimmy) Fidler, and Mike (Phyllis) Rowley. He is survived by six grandchildren, Gabi, Brandon, Ian, Jack, Sam, and Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews, in laws and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ellen (Dave) Welch. Pat apprenticed as a carpenter in Canton, IL where he went on to become a Journeyman Carpenter. He transitioned to building maintenance, spending 15 years split between Lincoln and Parker Elementary in the Elk River School District 728 before retiring in 2016. Pat was a hard-working, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Pat had a generous spirit which flowed from his strong relationship with Jesus. He enjoyed walking, spending time with his family, making dad jokes and helping the community wherever possible. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River, MN 55330 on March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. for visitation, service at 11:30 a.m. and luncheon to follow at 12:30 p.m. Covid protocols will be followed. Flowers can be sent to Living Waters Church or donations can be made to the Amputee-Coalition at https://www.amputee-coalition.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one/
