Patrick E. Sweeney

Patrick E. Sweeney of Elk River died Feb. 24, 2023 at the Princeton hospital at age 85.

He was born April 14, 1937 in Minneapolis to Fred and Edith Sweeney and graduated from Washburn High School where he was a member of the class of 1955. He played on the football, basketball, and baseball team championship teams and was also an all-state basketball player winner. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1959 and has worked in the Minneapolis area until retiring.

