Patrick E. Sweeney of Elk River died Feb. 24, 2023 at the Princeton hospital at age 85.
He was born April 14, 1937 in Minneapolis to Fred and Edith Sweeney and graduated from Washburn High School where he was a member of the class of 1955. He played on the football, basketball, and baseball team championship teams and was also an all-state basketball player winner. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1959 and has worked in the Minneapolis area until retiring.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley (Zaske); daughters, Stacy Sweeney, Shannon Jung (Randy) and Tina Moe (Derek); grandchildren, Tyler Dehn, Kelsey Ciatti (Spencer), Haley Jung, Maggie Wolf (Logan), Charlie and Sam Moe; great grandchildren, Grayson and Colton Ciatti and Paisley Wolf; also, a sister, Kathleen Bendickson and her three children.
There will be a private family celebration of his life. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society in his honor. Arrangements Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
