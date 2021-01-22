Patricia M. Sanford

Patricia Miller Sanford, age 58, of Elk River, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. She was a remarkable and loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and educator of so many. She is survived by Mark Sanford, her high school sweetheart turned husband of 35 years; her oldest son, Ryan, daughter, Rachel (Alex) Powell, and youngest son, Timothy; granddaughter, Lexie; parents, Joanne and Donald Miller; father-in-law, William Sanford; sisters, Julie, Colleen, and Carol, brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Julie, brothers-in-law, Troy and Todd; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded by her mother-in-law, LuAnn Sanford and brother-in-law, Patrick Myslicki. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1-3 p.m., and funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Both the visitation and funeral service will be at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane N, Maple Grove, MN 55369. In lieu of flowers, please consider carrying on her greatest work by contributing to the Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship Fund; mail checks to ISD 728, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River, MN (Memo field, Tricia Sanford). Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
