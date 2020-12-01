Patricia Louise Lefebvre, age 83 of Otsego, joined her heavenly family on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Patricia was born to Victoria and Wesley Thibodeau on August 7, 1937, number 11 of 15 children. She lived in Dayton and Minneapolis and graduated from St. Anthony high school in 1954. She married Richard on September 1, 1956 and they had seven children. Patty was known for her smile and infectious laugh. She loved and was loved, by many. A gracious host who welcomed hundreds into her home over the years, from their card club of 60 plus years, to weddings, parties and family reunions. A gifted athlete, competing in women’s softball and several bowling leagues throughout the years. A true partner with her husband Richard, they established 101 Market, selling corn and vegetables grown on their family farm. Over the 27 years running the business, they employed and instilled the value of hard work into their seven children, several nephews, grandchildren and many young people in the area. While raising her kids, Patty also cleaned houses, drove school bus and was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Patty touched everyone she met, she had a big heart and was very generous. She volunteered at CAER Food Shelf and St. Andrew’s church and school. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Sandy (Allen) Cheney, David (Holly), Gary (Crystal), Dennis, Carmen (Joe) Pouliot, Karla (Jim) Stockinger, Duane (Carole); 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, David Cheney; her parents; four brothers and six sisters. Memorial Mass Monday, December 7, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dayton, MN. Memorials to CAER Food Shelf preferred in lieu of flowers. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
