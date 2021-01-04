Patricia Ann Hilyar, 82 of Zimmerman, MN lost her courageous battle with the Covid virus on December 26, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully. Pat will join her husband, George who himself passed away seven months ago from lung cancer. Pat was born in Minneapolis, but lived in Zimmerman for most of her life. A community she adored and was very active in, from serving on the city council for a number of years, to driving people from the, “old folks home” to different appointments and baking for them. She loved to bake for all the other residents and they enjoyed the fresh baked items as well. She is survived by her son Chris Barrett, daughter Missy Barrett, grandchildren, Peyton Barrett, (Chris), Hawthorne, Daphne and Ryelle, (Missy), brother Bill Broughton, sister Mary Moldenhauer,(Keith) several sisters-in-law, several brothers in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George, Mother Marion Brougthton, Father Forest Dailey, siblings Richard, Hazel, John and Bud. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in 2021. In lieu of monetary gifts or flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.