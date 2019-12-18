Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Patricia (Kivisto) Cooper passed away at the age of 85 on December 15, 2019. Patricia was born on January 31, 1934 in Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by husband, Don O. Cooper Jr. and her parents, Arvo and Mamie Kivisto. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Curt) Hinkle, Cindy (Marly) Glines, Susan (Bob) Black, Elizabeth (Guy) Kallman, Julie (Bob) Miller, Jeannie (Rick) Buranen and Don O. (Erica) Cooper III; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Roger (Joyce) Kivisto; and many other loving family members and friends. Pat was a faithful wife and mother who devoted her life to her faith, family and church. Pat was known for her amazing love for others, her generous spirit and her wonderful sense of humor. The epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman, her greatest legacy was her family. Everyone that she knew loved her for her selfless, unconditional love. We are thankful that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband who preceded her in death two years ago. Funeral service will be held at Central Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, 1103 School St., Elk River. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19th, 5-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River and 9 a.m. Friday morning prior to the funeral at the church. Dare’s Funeral Home (763-441-1212) www.daresfuneralservice.com
Patricia A. Cooper
