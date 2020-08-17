Orrie G. Shuck

Orrie Shuck, age 76, of Zimmerman. Passed away on Aug 12, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Esther; brother, Rodney. Orrie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; children, Dawn (Bill) Crawford, Danny Shuck and Lisa (Chad) Lennander; grandchildren, Shaylee and Sam; sister, Beverly (Jim) Nisja. A Celebration of Orrie’s life will be from 1-3 p.m., on Sat, Aug 22, 2020 at the Zimmerman American Legion Post #560, 12674 Fremont Ave, Zimmerman. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

