Ora R. Milless

Ora Milless, age 94, of Elk River passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Henry; five brothers; four sisters; son-in-law, Jerry Moos. Ora is survived by her children, Cheryl (Raymond) Jarnot, Linda (Mark) Dryden, Brenda Milless, Janet (Terry) Conwell, Randy (Margaret) Milless, Marcia (Walt) Schwartz, Rhonda West, Perry (Michelle) Milless, Jason (Karla) Milless; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Marianne; brothers, Roger (Arlene) and Glen. Public Visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. A private family service will follow the visitation. Covid guidelines will be followed. Interment Fort Snelling. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.darefuneralservice.com

