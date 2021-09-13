Norman H. Kastendick

Norman Kastendick, age 83, of Elk River, MN died peacefully at home of heart failure on September 11, 2021. Devoted husband to Julie, his wife of 57 years. Loving father to daughter Amy (John) Thompson and sons David and Douglas (Rebecca). Proud Grandfather of Ben, Alex and Emma Thompson and Owen, Clara and Violet Kastendick. Survived by many other special relatives and great friends. Norm enjoyed time with his family, woodworking, bicycling, reading, working on his 1901 Oldsmobile and travel. Between family trips and vacations with Julie, he visited 47 states and many countries. His favorite place on earth was Maui, Hawaii. He was active in the Elk River Lions, volunteered many hours at C.A.E.R. and other organizations. Graduating from Elk River High School in 1955, he first worked at Lockhead (CA) and retired from Mate Precision Technologies (Ramsey, MN) after 34 years in 2007. Norm was preceded in death by parents Herbert and Rose Kastendick and older sister Violet (Donald) Kluge. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566-4th Street NW, Elk River, MN on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:30 am, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to C.A.E.R. (www.caerfoodself.org). Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
