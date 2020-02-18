Norman Frederick Volkers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 14, 2020. He was 82 years old. Norman was born on August 16, 1937 in Minden Township to Frederick Volkers and Alma Koepp. Norman graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1955. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for nine years. In 1957, Norman was hired by Western Electric as a Cable Man and was sent to Duluth, MN to work. In 1958, Norman happened upon the love of his life, Judi Nelson, at a bus stop in Duluth. She loved him at first sight. On December 6, 1958, Norman and Judi married at Advent Lutheran Church, and began what would become a beautiful journey of everlasting love and friendship. Norman and Judi moved to Rogers, MN where they raised their three children. Norman was a man overflowing with pride for his family. With strong hands and a dedicated heart, he proudly served on the Roger’s Fire Department for 43 years. He was a lifetime member of the Rogers/Nowthen Threshing Show. If he was tired or sick, he still rushed to the aide of others. For years he maintained the Word of Peace Cemetery. He was a selfless man. Norman was a founding member and devoted Usher of Word of Peace Lutheran Church. He was a man of faith. In 1994, Norman retired from a 37 year career with AT&T and unlike most others, upon retirement, he hastened his pace. He enjoyed camping with his family and watching all of the firsts that came along with those trips. He watched us learn to ride our bikes, taught us how to start a good fire, was patient as we baited our hooks, and was quick to help repair a camper. If you needed it, he had it. Norman was a great teacher. He had a life-long love affair with his tractors. They were always cleaned, always shined, and certainly always red. He felt incredible pride driving alongside his sons in the Rockin’ Roger’s Day Parade. If he made a promise, he kept it. You felt the strength and integrity in his hand shake. You felt the unconditional love behind every single one of his tight hugs. He built a genuine legacy of love, loyalty, devotion and faith. Norman was the Gatekeeper of his family. Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Alma Volkers. He is survived by his wife, Judi; children, Michael (Jeanne) Volkers; Lea Ann (Bruce) Tarnowski; Jason (Cheryl) Volkers; grandchildren, Paul (Briana) Volkers; Bryan (Jamie) Tarnowski; Dana (TJ) Phillips; Brenda (Kevin) Kane; DaNae (Nick) Mitchell; Connor Volkers; Tia Volkers; great grandchildren, Annie, Isabella, Neiko, April, Maya, Shay, Bliss, Evalyn, Vaughn, Murphy and Mason. Also survived by siblings, Delores Volkers; Mildred Ripplinger; Raymond (Clara) Volkers; Sandra (Russell) Studenski; Darlene (Dennis) Klug; and Diane (Mike) Kosloske. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main Street North, Saint Michael, MN 55376 from 4:00 PM-7:00P.M. Funeral Service Thursday, February 20, 2020 Word of Peace Lutheran Church, 21705 129th Avenue North, Rogers, MN 55374 at 11:00 AM (with a 9:00AM visitation). Lunch to follow. Private interment at Word of Peace Cemetery. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Connor Volkers and Maya Phillips. Casket Bearers will be Neiko Jeanetta, Bryan Tarnowski, Paul Volkers, Tia Volkers, DaNae Mitchell and IsaBella Jeanetta. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Word of Peace Lutheran Church in the name of Norman Volkers. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
