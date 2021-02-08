Norman Jepsen, age 91 of Elk River, MN, passed away, Thursday, February 4, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley; parents, Carl and Minnie; brother, Melvin; sister, Pearl Fischer and nephews, Fred Jepsen and Dale Fischer. Survived by significant other, Colette Horne; daughter, Patricia Jepsen Tyler (Todd Sanford); son, Michael (Aylin) and grandchildren, Andrew, Olivia and Myra. Other survivors include nieces, Sandra Kuper of Mankato, Diane Vossen of Big Lake, and nephew Tom Jepsen of Oklahoma. Norman was a born on a farm near Rapidan in Southern Minnesota. After graduation from high school, he served 3 years in Air Force during the Korean conflict. He attended Minnesota State University, Mankato, graduated, married Shirley, and moved to the Twin Cities. Norman traveled as an auditor for the United States General Accounting Office and then joined Minnegasco where his career spanned 30 years. He retired as Corporate Secretary in 1989. Throughout these years, he was an avid bowler at Golden Valley Lanes, the Minneapolis Athletic Club, and later years in Monticello, MN. After retirement, Norm enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Cuyuna, MN and loved to play cards, fish, and entertain friends. In recent years, Norm relocated to Riverview Landing Senior Living Center in Otsego, where he enjoyed the view of the Mississippi from his 4th floor apartment and spending time with Colette dining and playing cribbage. Norm is remembered, by all who knew him, for his sense of humor and quiet wit. A memorial will be held at a future date for both Norman and Shirley at Fort Snelling. Please direct any memorials to Guardian Angels Home Care & Hospice, who provided services to both Norm and Shirley in their final years.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.