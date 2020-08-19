Norbert Joseph Goss, age 88, of Elk River (formerly of Jordan) passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on August 13, 2020, his devoted daughter Lisa by his side. Norb was born on May 3, 1932 in Waucoma, Iowa to parents Leonard and Katherine (Hormisch) Perry. His father passed away when Norb was two years old. In 1943, he and his sister Lorraine were adopted by George Goss. He left his farm life and moved to Minneapolis at the age of 14. Norb met the love of his life, Joyce (Berg), at Dory’s Diner in Bloomington where Joyce was on her roller skates working as a carhop. They were united in marriage on February 3, 1951 at The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. They resided in Bloomington until moving to Jordan in 1968 where they lived for 24 years, and were members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Norb was proud to be a member of the Local 49. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and took pride in his work. Norb was strong, intelligent, kind, and resilient. Everyone who knew Norb loved his calm but witty demeanor and positive outlook on life. He enjoyed telling a good story and he had a smile for everyone. He is survived by three children, Ron (Nancy) Goss of Prior Lake, Julie (David) Snyder of Arlington, and Lisa (Dave) Pimiskern of Rogers; 7 grandchildren, Sara (Ryan) Metko, Ryan (Leah) Goss, TJ (Lauren) Riley, Shauna Tetrault, Kevin (Barbara) Riley, Joe Hansen, and Carley Pimiskern; 10 great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nora Metko, Nolan and Landon Goss, Elyse Riley, Skylie, Abel, and Breckan Tetrault, Elliott and Sienna Riley; sister Lorraine Johnson, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; wife Joyce in 1999; and daughter Dianna in 1963. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.