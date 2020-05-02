Norbert Joseph Chapp, age 82 of Elk River, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18, 2020. He was born in Foley, MN and was raised on a farm. After graduating from high school, he worked as a machinist for Crest Engineering. Norbert was an exceptional family man who always made sure his wife and children were always taken care of and their needs were met. He was a natural provider and had a kind heart. He enjoyed taking his children fishing and hunting; many special memories were made together. After his retirement from Crest Engineering, Norbert continued to work to keep busy at the Otsego County Park. He took pride in keeping the grounds immaculate for residents and visitors to enjoy. He was a very hard worker and spent 13 summers as lead groundskeeper. Norbert was very spiritual and his faith grew tremendously in the last few years. He’d pray the rosary three times a day and was a devout Catholic, attending Mass weekly. His strong faith influenced his family to become more faithful as well. He is preceded in death by his children from a previous marriage, Jerry Chapp, Pamela Johnson, and Daniel Chapp. Norbert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cecilia; children, Jeffrey Chapp and Jennifer (Tony) Freund; beloved grandchildren; siblings, Dave Pilarski and Sharon Weise; and many other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Interment will take place following the service at St. Albert’s Catholic Cemetery. The public and other family may livestream the service by visiting: www.churchofstalbert.org A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the public once social distancing restrictions are lifted. Online condolences for the family may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
