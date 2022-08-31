Nickolas Lee Van Donsel was born May 22, 1982 to Michael and Debra Van Donsel. His birthday was nestled between bass opener and Memorial Day. He spent many years celebrating with boys trips up north to fish, camp, and get rowdy. Some of his favorite memories were hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends and family in Emily, MN.
Nick graduated from Elk River High School in 2001. He was a gifted athlete on the football field, basketball court, and later the softball field. Nick went on to attend college at Anoka Ramsey and then Bemidji State University where he was affectionately known as the "Godfather."
Nick was a dedicated provider for his family and became a sprinkler fitter designer. Though he could display a tough exterior, his soft heart was loving and empathetic. His heart was best on display with his two daughters, Nora and Adeleena were his pride and joy. He endlessly dreamed of creating the best life for them and his girlfriend, Ashley.
Nick is joined in Heaven with his beloved dog, Maggie; grandma and grandpa Van Donsel, grandpa Elmer Totzke; uncle, Daryle Totzke and aunt, Joyce Van Donsel.
Nick is survived by his daughters, Nora and Adeleena Van Donsel; girlfriend, Ashley Matthiesen; adoring parents, Mike and Deb Van Donsel; loyal siblings, Josh (Mayra) Van Donsel, Sarah Solie; maternal grandma, Jane; four nieces; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and lifelong friends.
Celebration of Nick's life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at New Life Church in Princeton. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Private interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
