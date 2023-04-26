Nicholas J. Maras

Nicholas J. Maras, age 84 of Side Lake, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home.

Nick was born January 24, 1939 in Hibbing to Nicholas and Santina (Romani) Maras. Nick was a graduate of Hibbing High School and following graduation went on to play minor league baseball. He was joined in marriage to his wife Anna Marie in St. Augustine, FL shortly after high school and later played major league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the years, Nick received his PHD in education. He enjoyed a long career in academia, mostly raising money for colleges.

