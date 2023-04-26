Nicholas J. Maras, age 84 of Side Lake, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home.
Nick was born January 24, 1939 in Hibbing to Nicholas and Santina (Romani) Maras. Nick was a graduate of Hibbing High School and following graduation went on to play minor league baseball. He was joined in marriage to his wife Anna Marie in St. Augustine, FL shortly after high school and later played major league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the years, Nick received his PHD in education. He enjoyed a long career in academia, mostly raising money for colleges.
Nick enjoyed golfing and was a pro at the Hibbing Country Club. He also coached basketball and baseball at Hibbing Community College. Later in life Nick enjoyed fishing, above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family at Side Lake, family was truly the center of his life.
Nick is survived by his children, Nicholas (Laureen) Maras, Michael Maras and Susan (Larry) Schmidt; sister, Patricia (David) Kujala; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Marie; daughter, Michele Johnson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament from 10:00 am until the beginning of mass. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
