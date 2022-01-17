On January 13, 2022, Nelda Joy Luebesmier went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. Nel was 90 years old - born February 23, 1931 - January 13, 2022. She died at her daughter's home in Maplewood, MN surrounded by Love.
Nelda is survived by brother, Armin (JoAnn) Nicklow of Coon Rapids, MN; sisters, Sharlene Baughman of Big Lake, MN and Nadine Massie of McGregor, MN; 11 children: Yvonne Luebesmier, Della (Jeff) Stern, Louise (Steve) Wentworth, Jeffrey (Liz) Luebesmier, Philip Ingram, Judy (Bryan) Cliche, Nancy Ingram, Patty (Dave) Mahowald, Donald (Kelly) Luebesmier, Colleen (Greg) Koenig, Carol White (Allen); 17 grandchildren: Shane, Duane (Melanie), Chad (Felisha), Jeffrey Stern, Matt (Kris), Trisha (Nate), Josie (Matt), Michael (Alison), Jessie (Brian), Shannon, Kyle, Hannah, Theresa (Steve), Joe, Julie, Jennifer, Bradley, Tiffany (Sawyer), Amber; and 27 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Freda (McDonough) Nicklow; husband, Donald Luebesmier; daughter, Della (Luebesmier) Stern; grandsons, Joe Mahowald and Jeffery Stern; brother, Warren Nicklow; sister, Donna Purintun; and brother, Clyde Nicklow.
Nel was born in Barron, WI on February 23, 1931 and spent her youth on a farm with her parents and six siblings. Nelda grew up on the farm and eventually went to beauty school after graduating high school in Barron, WI. She moved to Anoka, MN after the death of her father and lived with her mother while working at Federal Cartridge. Nel lived in St. Paul, MN, La Crosse, WI, Onalaska, WI, Red Wing, MN and then back to Anoka, MN. She then lived in Zimmerman, MN for approximately 40 years with husband Don and their 10 children. Nelda loved her many children and grandchildren and was active in her church. The last nine years of Nelda's life she resided at Wildflower Lodge in Maple Grove, MN, which is a home for those who have Alzheimer's.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's association.
Memorial services for Nelda will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at River of Life Church (21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.