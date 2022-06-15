Neil is preceded in death by his mother Bernadene (Schaapveld), father Archie, brother Rollie and sister Sharon (Janzen).
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Harrison, Tim Harrison, children Anne, Paul (Mardi) and Sara Biscan (Mark) and their families, former wife Mary Dare, as well as brothers Buck and Rick and sister Shirley (McMillan).
A celebration of Neil's life is planned for June 29, 2022. A visitation will be held at Dare's Funeral Home in Elk River, MN from 10:30am to Noon. Interment will be held at Orrock Cemetery at 12:30 followed by lunch at The Refuge, Orrock, MN from 1pm-2:30pm. Casual attire, or a baseball uniform, is appropriate. His eulogy will be in the form of shared stories at lunch. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider paying Neil's legacy forward with a donation to Voyageurs National Park (donations made to National Park Service, Attn: Park Donations, 360 Hwy 11 E, International Falls, MN 56649), or donor's choice.
