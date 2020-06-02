Nancy Elizabeth (Carr) Fink

June 6, 1954 - May 27, 2020 Nancy passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of May 27, 2020. She was born in Blue Earth, MN, the eldest daughter of Lois (Graber) and George Carr. At the time of her death, Nancy and her husband, Joseph, were living in Elk River. A remembrance will be scheduled when social distancing permits. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfurnealservice.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.