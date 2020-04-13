Nancy A. Erickson

Nancy Ann Erickson, age 80, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Big Lake surrounded by her family. Nancy was born August 3, 1939 in Cloquet to Oliver W. and Ann (Larson) Hoglund. She married William Hyslop Erickson on September 14, 1957 in Cloquet. She had lived in New Brighton and Pequot Lakes prior to moving to Big Lake. She worked as an administrative secretary at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for many years until her retirement. She is a member of Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake and a past member of Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and was endlessly helping others. Survivors include her children, William (Maria) of Pine River, Patricia (Melvin) Borchert of Big Lake, Catherine (John) Sechser of Otsego, Thomas of St. Cloud; sister, Marylyn (Richard) Leaf of Crystal; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill in 2014, brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jean Hoglund. Private family grave side services will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Nisswa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Big Lake.
