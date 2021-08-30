Michael Ostrom

Michael Alan Ostrom, 35, was taken from us way too soon due to tragic biking accident. He was survived by his parents Timothy and Darnell Ostrom along with his brother Erik (Emily) and his grandfather Don (Dorothy). Michael also left behind his seven children, Camden, Jayden and Ethan (Tiffany) and Rayden, Waverly and unborn twins, Arrow and River (Andrea). Michael also left his love of life behind, Andrea Davis. Michael loved to fish, hunt, travel, being on ATV, dirt bike, but most of all he loved being with his children. Mike would always tell them that “tomorrow’s not promised” and to live the life to fullest. Michael would always make sure that we don’t leave the house angry or without our “love you.” Michael’s last words to his daughters and his love of life were “I love you through thick and thin. Good night babe xoxoxo.” In the end, Michael had kept his promise and we will forever cherish that. A gathering of friends and family will be held 3-5 pm on Wednesday, September 1st at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.