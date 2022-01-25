Michael "Mike" P. Brinza

Michael Brinza, age 56, of Elk River, MN passed away January 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was a 1983 graduate of Horlick High School (Racine, WI), who attended College of St. Thomas and University of MN where he volunteered at the MN Raptor Center and met the love of his life, Diane. They married and raised three wonderful children.
For most of his life, he worked as a Meat Cutter/Manager at Kowalski's or Marketplace Markets. He owned his own independent businesses "Brinza's Deer Processing" and "Brinza's Meat Market."
Mike was passionate about hunting (turkey, deer and other critters). He was an avid runner, traveling the states running many full and half marathons. He enjoyed hobbies such as metal detecting, gold panning, agate hunting, and falconry. Mike undeniably loved everything he touched, including a love for collecting fine bourbon and whiskey.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane; children, Eric (Kate), Emily (Matthew), and Katelyn; parents, Joseph and Elizabeth; siblings, David (Sally), Joseph (Kathie), Mary (Robert), Robert (Wendy), and Sue (Ron); along with many loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration to honor his life, love, and friendship will be held on February 4, 2022. Visitation (5-7 pm) and service (7-8 pm) will be held at Eden Prairie Assembly of God, 16591 Duck Lake Tr., Eden Prairie, MN 55346, 952-934-2327. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities in honor of Mike.
