Beloved Husband, Dad and Grandpa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 20, 2021. Memorial Service at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 9 with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. Service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Private family interment. daresfuneralservice.com
