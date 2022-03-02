Michael "Mike" Alan Wallace

Mike, age 65, of Elk River passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at home.
Mike was born in Neillsville, WI on March 16, 1956 to Florence (Jahnke) and Richard Wallace. He grew up in Beloit, WI and moved to Minnesota in 1984. Mike and Michelle (Brisk) were united in marriage on May 5, 1984.
For almost 40 years, he enjoyed working as a glazer for multiple companies, particularly in the window industry. Mike was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and archery, and loved going to car shows. He made numerous woodworking projects that many enjoyed. He loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as dog-sitting. Mike was also the world's biggest Green Bay Packer fan.
Mike is survived by: Michelle, his loving wife of 37 years; his daughter Danielle Bryant; son Michael Wallace; mother Florence Wallace; brothers Russ (Jen) Wallace, Matt (Paula) Wallace; sisters-in-law Bea Westerberg, Diane DenBeste, and Jonelle (Tony) Langer; brother-in-law Marvin (Pam) Brisk; seven nieces, two nephews; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; canine companion JD and two grand-fur babies (dogs).
He is preceded in death by his father Richard Wallace, and in-laws Aleck and Irene Brisk, Larry Westerberg, Gene DenBeste, and Tyler Bryant.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 13th at Christ Church, 15849 90th St. NE, Otsego, MN from 4pm-7pm.
