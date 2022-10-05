Michael Jerome McElhone

Michael Jerome McElhone, age 81, passed away at his home in Zimmerman on September 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side.

Mike was born on November 12, 1940, to Henry and Olive McElhone. On August 4, 1962, he married the love of his life, Janice. They started their life together in Minneapolis and moved to Elk River in 1972 where they raised their three children, Becky, Paul, and Danny. They retired at their lake home in Zimmerman. Mike was best known for his kindness, great sense of humor, and love for his family.

