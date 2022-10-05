Michael Jerome McElhone, age 81, passed away at his home in Zimmerman on September 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side.
Mike was born on November 12, 1940, to Henry and Olive McElhone. On August 4, 1962, he married the love of his life, Janice. They started their life together in Minneapolis and moved to Elk River in 1972 where they raised their three children, Becky, Paul, and Danny. They retired at their lake home in Zimmerman. Mike was best known for his kindness, great sense of humor, and love for his family.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jan; daughter Becky (Bill) Munz; son Paul (Pam) McElhone; daughter-in-law Debbie (Denny) Hutton; six grandchildren Ryan (Jocey) McElhone, Ellie (Ben) Meyer, Matt (Emily) Rohlf, Katie McElhone, Britney Munz, and Jaimie Munz; four great grandchildren Brooke, Lennon, Addison and Leighton; and four sisters Bonnie (Lynn) Rodich, Patsy (Tom) Krinke, Joy (Ray) Miller and Susan McElhone.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Olive McElhone, son Danny McElhone, brothers Lee McElhone and Stan McElhone.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 13045 Fremont Ave. NW in Zimmerman, MN, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM and luncheon to follow service. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
