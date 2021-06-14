Michael E. Bodine

Michael Elwood Bodine, devoted husband, loving father, and adoring papa died peacefully while surrounded by his family at home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 76. Michael (Mike) was born December 19, 1944, to Charles and Jeanette Bodine in Minneapolis, MN. He spent his childhood years enjoying and exploring the Medicine Lake area. Mike will be remembered for the way his eyes glimmered before sharing a joke – and for the whole-hearted laughter that followed. He was a kind, spirit-filled, gentle man and will be missed beyond measure. Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, daughter Lisa Harala (Jeremy), son John (Lisa Lenzner), grandchildren Izabella and Samuel Harala and Ramona and Aria Bodine, sister Judy Bartlett, brother Charles (Amy), many nieces and nephews, and countless adoring friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday June 26, 2021 from 1-4 PM at the Community Event Center, 1000 School Street, Elk River, MN. As an expression of gratitude, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Mike to the St. Luke’s Foundation in Duluth, MN in appreciation of the many compassionate physicians and nurses who cared for him over the years.
