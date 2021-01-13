Michael E. Bodine

Michael Elwood Bodine, devoted husband, loving father, and adoring papa died peacefully while surrounded by his family at home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 76. Michael “Mike” was born December 19, 1944, to Charles and Jeanette Bodine in Minneapolis, MN. He spent his childhood years enjoying and exploring the Medicine Lake area. He never did anything slow – speed was his middle name. After graduating from Wayzata High School in 1964, Mike pursued a life-long career in the trades. He was a dedicated and loyal member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local #1 and a 50-year life member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, spending the majority of his career with Axel H. Ohman Concrete and Masonry. On-site, he was known for his unwavering attention to detail and his remarkable storytelling ability. His craftsmanship is evident in nearly every community surrounding the Twin Cities Metropolitan area. While Mike’s work ethic was a fundamental fabric of his personality, he truly lived for his family. On September 15, 1973, Mike married Linda Dahlen and soon moved to Elk River, MN. His devotion to his family soon extended to his children, Lisa and John. Life was pretty consistent during those early family years. Winters were simply reserved for hockey tournaments. Summers were for teaching countless kids how to drive a manual transmission car, pulling kids behind the boat, or fishing for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. These experiences produced memories and friendships that would endure the test of time. During these nostalgic years, the affectionate nickname “Fuzzy” was born in reference to what remained of his diminishing hairline. In 2008, Mike and Linda “retired” to the Lake Mille Lacs area. It was a dream come true, spending more time pursuing walleye. Craving more time with people, Mike joined the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, working with youth. In his time of service, he built everlasting relationships with students and staff, while gaining in-depth knowledge of the Tribe itself, even learning to speak some of the Ojibwe language. In 2016, Mike retired for the second time. He and Linda moved to Hermantown, MN to be closer to family. Hermantown hockey, retiree breakfasts at Perkins, and playing games with his grandchildren quickly became his cherished pastimes. Mike will be remembered for the way his eyes glimmered before sharing a joke – and for the whole-hearted laughter that followed. He was a kind, spirit-filled, gentle man and will be missed beyond measure. Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, daughter Lisa Harala (Jeremy), son John (Lisa Lenzner), grandchildren Izabella and Samuel Harala and Ramona and Aria Bodine, sister Judy Bartlett, brother Charles (Amy), many nieces and nephews, and countless adoring friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Elk River, when family and friends should be able to gather again. As an expression of gratitude, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Mike to the St. Luke’s Foundation in appreciation of the many compassionate physicians and nurses who cared for him over the years.
