Michael Bruce Ethen of St. Cloud, formerly of Lakeville, passed away May 31, 2022, at the St. Cloud VA.

Mike was born Sept. 23, 1956 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Colleen (Courrier) Schwartz. When he was two years old, his father passed away. Mike was later adopted, along with his brother Jeff, by his mother's second husband, Dennis Ethen.

Mike served in the U.S Army and was a lifetime member of the VFW. After his discharge, he worked in construction. He enjoyed woodworking projects and was an avid reader.

Mike is survived by his siblings Father Jeff of Clitherall, MN, Catherine (Thomas) Bautch of St. Augusta, MN, and Stephen (Teresa) of St. Thomas, VI; nephew and nieces Paul (Krista ) Bautch, Anne (Brian) Carroll, Laura Bautch, and Caroline and Isabel Ethen; four grandnephews and a grandniece.

Mike generously donated his body to the U of M for research. Burial service pending.

