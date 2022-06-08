Michael Bruce Ethen of St. Cloud, formerly of Lakeville, passed away May 31, 2022, at the St. Cloud VA.
Mike was born Sept. 23, 1956 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Colleen (Courrier) Schwartz. When he was two years old, his father passed away. Mike was later adopted, along with his brother Jeff, by his mother's second husband, Dennis Ethen.
Mike served in the U.S Army and was a lifetime member of the VFW. After his discharge, he worked in construction. He enjoyed woodworking projects and was an avid reader.
Mike is survived by his siblings Father Jeff of Clitherall, MN, Catherine (Thomas) Bautch of St. Augusta, MN, and Stephen (Teresa) of St. Thomas, VI; nephew and nieces Paul (Krista ) Bautch, Anne (Brian) Carroll, Laura Bautch, and Caroline and Isabel Ethen; four grandnephews and a grandniece.
Mike generously donated his body to the U of M for research. Burial service pending.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.