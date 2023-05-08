Michael and Louise Ochocki

Michael "Mike" Ochocki, 80 and Louise M. Ochocki, 76 passed away in their home in Otsego, MN. Michael passed away January 19, 2023 followed by his wife of 59 years Louise (Yackley) Ochocki on May 7, 2023.

Michael is survived by siblings Ralph (Kathy) Ochocki, Monica (Ed) English, and Kevin (Deb) Ochocki. Michael joined his father Michael Ochocki and mother Erma (Shwartz) Ochocki. Louise has joined her father Vincent Yackley, mother Lucille (Irwin) Yackley, William (Billy) Yackley, and Rosie (Larry) Bearson. Louise is survived by siblings Margaret (Omey) Olson, Larry (Lou Jane) Yackley, Vernetta (Allan) Quanrud, and Scott Yackley.

