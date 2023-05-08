Michael and Louise Ochocki

Michael "Mike" Ochocki, 80 and Louise M. Ochocki, 76 passed away in their home in Otsego, MN. Michael passed away January 19, 2023 followed by his wife of 59 years Louise (Yackley) Ochocki on May 7, 2023.
Michael is survived by siblings Ralph (Kathy) Ochocki, Monica (Ed) English, and Kevin (Deb) Ochocki. Michael joined his father Michael Ochocki and mother Erma (Shwartz) Ochocki. Louise has joined her father Vincent Yackley, mother Lucille (Irwin) Yackley, William (Billy) Yackley, and Rosie (Larry) Bearson. Louise is survived by siblings Margaret (Omey) Olson, Larry (Lou Jane) Yackley, Vernetta (Allan) Quanrud, and Scott Yackley.
Mike and Louise have also joined their son Daniel (Dano DanMan) Ochocki and have five surviving children Dawn (Rick) Daigle, Dana Cary, Darren Ochocki, Denise (Tola) Ochocki and Destiny (Geoff) Harder; 13 grandchildren Cody, Amanda (Wallace) Taylor, Max (Trish), Trevor, Epiphany, Cassie, Hannah, Asia, Miya, Emma, Lillian and Daniel; three great-grandchildren Ella, Ayva and Elizabeth Ann and one step granddaughter Jaydynn.
Michael and Louise lived their life to provide a safe, loving home for adults with disabilities. Their grandchildren were the world to them and they loved them to the moon and back.
Thank you to all who cared for mom and dad; staff Bri, Shannon, Kayla, Lizzy, and Tabitha who are loved like family. The hospice nurses friends. You all made their journey in life and death loving and joyful.
A celebration of life will be held at the house Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 1-5 followed by the funeral at St. Peters in Canby, MN on Monday May 22, 2023.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.