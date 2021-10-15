Merle Rolph Price

Merle R. Price, 93, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021 at his home in Zimmerman with his family by his side.
Merle was born in Klickitat, Washington on January 16, 1928 to William and Rena Price. He was raised in the Northwest, served his country in World War II and worked as a chef in many parts of the country. God blessed him with a loving and faithful wife, Eunice South Grabow, in 1993. In the intervening years, he loved and enjoyed all of Eunice's family as his own. Merle loved God, cooking, fishing, traveling and tracing his genealogical roots.
His body has been donated to the University of Minnesota. Later he will be cremated and his ashes interred at Riverview Abbey in Portland, Oregon.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
