Merle, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2023 after a brief illness.

A 35-year member of the Iron Workers' Local #512, Merle served his country as an Army Sergeant and carbine specialist during the Korean Conflict and was a proud 70-year member of the American Legion. Other activities important in Merle's life included more than 50 years as an active member of the Elk River Sportman's Club, the American Bowling Congress, the Amateur Trap Shooter's Association, various local trap shooting leagues and competitive events. He also spent more than 40 years as a volunteer Youth Firearms Instructor, a 6-term board member during the formative years of the Elk River Country Club and a lifetime member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Elk River.

