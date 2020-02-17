Melvin Earl Johnson

Dr. Melvin E. Johnson passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a long, hard battle with cancer, beating his given time by 3-1/2 extra years. When diagnosed with cancer, his prayer was to have 5 more years, and his prayers were answered. Mel lived a life most people only dream about. His love of the outdoors took him on adventures all over the map. He has hunted and fished all that is possible. Mel was born November 2, 1937 in Nowthen, MN and grew up a farm boy. After graduating from Elk River High School, he married Bonnie on May 3, 1958. Mel went on to get his PHD in Philosophy and worked for the State of Minnesota in the Department of Education until he retired. He spent 20+ years of retirement with his wife Bonnie doing anything, and everything they loved until losing Bonnie in 2014. He spent his remaining years continuing to spend his winters in Florida, his summers on Mille Lacs and Algoma WI, and Fort Smith, MT in between. Mel was his family’s “Go To” for any questions and he always had an answer. He knew how to fix, repair, or build anything. His strength and knowledge is something that will be so greatly missed by many. He was a husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, and a great friend to many. He is survived by daughters Leah Cutler (Jim Cutler), Linda Nelson (Jeff Nelson) and son Steve Johnson (Jenny Arpin); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Ruby Jensen. Celebration of his life has been done privately by family members.
