Melissa "Lou" Joy Scheel (Denn)

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Melissa Joy Scheel (Denn), loving partner and mother of five, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 39.
Melissa was born on May 8, 1983 in Minneapolis, MN to Donald Scheel and Kathie Robideau. Melissa was a loving mother to her children and a devoted partner to soulmate, Kenneth Curtis for over 10 years.
Some of Melissa's passions and hobbies were agate hunting, trying new recipes to make for her family and learning random trivia and history facts, so that she could share them with others. She had a passion for learning and was very proud of her accomplishments after starting college later in her life. Melissa's greatest accomplishment was her children, and her pride was evident every time she talked about them. She was well known for her big heart and her fiery spirit.
Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Cecilia Scheel and Robert Robideau. She is survived by her soulmate Kenneth Curtis, her five children; Izaiah and Layla Denn (David Denn Jr.), Gunner and Kennedy Curtis and Benjamin Aspinwall. Also by her parents; Donald Scheel and Kathie Robideau, sisters; Nichole (James) Machalek and Jackelyn McDaniel, brother; Daniel (Tina) Scheel, grandmother; Laverne Robideau, several nieces and nephews and her bonus sister/best friend; Syreeta Greer.
A Celebration of Life memorial service held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Northern Lights Ballroom and Banquet center in Milaca, MN at 4 p.m., with the service to start at 5 p.m., and dinner to follow.
