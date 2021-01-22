Mary L. Pinney, age 86 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2021. Mary Louise Berg was born on September 22, 1934, in Minneapolis. She grew up in the Farmington area and went on to earn her GED. She worked for many years as a manager at the Farmington Senior Center until she retired. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding her bicycle around town and enjoying the city. She also enjoyed reading mystery books, especially Danielle Steel, and collecting Christmas figurines. Mary liked spending time with her son, Mark, and his wife, Beth, on their farm visiting the dogs, horses, and chickens. She was proud of her independence and her traditional values. Mary is survived by her children, Tom, Donna, Rick, and Mark; grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Steven, Kathy, Stacy, Kevin, Jacquie, Kayla, Tyler, Amanda, Seth, and Brittany; many great-grandchildren; and good friends, Carol and Karen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughters, Mary and Lisa; grandson, Calvin; and best friends, Beverly and Pat.
