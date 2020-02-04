Mary Kay Clausen

Mary Clausen of Elk River, loving mother of two children, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from cancer at the age of 70. Mary was born May 12, 1949 to Stanley L. and Kathleen D. (Murphy) Goodbrand in Osage, IA. Mary grew up in Riceville, and graduated from Riceville High School in 1967. She married Harold D. Clausen and they had two children, Jamie L. Clausen and Stacey A. Clausen. Mary started her career as a nursing assistant at Saint Mary’s in Rochester, MN and progressed into a medical secretary for Methodist. Then after moving to Milaca, MN, she ran an in-home daycare and was active in the Jaycee women. Mary retired after 31 years with Guardian Angels of Elk River, MN, where she worked as a nursing assistant and staffing coordinator. Mary was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She has dedicated her life to helping others. Mary enjoyed being a caregiver, spending time with her family, being outdoors watching wildlife, and the casino. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Kathleen Goodbrand; her sister, Nancy Rassman; an infant sister and two infant brothers. She is survived by her siblings, Janice (John) Floyd of St. George, UT, James (Dorothy) Bohneman of Rockford, MN, Larry (Vivian) Goodbrand of Riceville, IA, Connie Goodbrand of Riceville, IA and Linda Goodbrand of Mason City, IA; her two children, Jamie Clausen of Coon Rapids, MN and Stacey Clausen of Prior Lake, MN; her granddaughters, Morgan Jenc and Kaitlyn Jenc of Prior Lake, MN; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home of Elk River from 2-4 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
