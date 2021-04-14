Mary Joan Foss

Mary married the love of her life, John Foss on November 25, 1961. Mary had many hobbies that she enjoyed, bowled in a league with friends, quilted, crocheted, golfed, gardened and helped take care of her grandkids. In her spare time, she taught her grandchildren how to quilt and sew. Mary cooked lunch at St. Martins in Rogers for many years. With her children in many sports, she supported them and never missed a game. If anyone needed a ride, Mary was always willing to help, and the van was usually full. Mary was the town taxi before there was one, and a second mom to many of her children’s friends. In her later years, Mary and John spent time enjoying their lake home in Brainerd. Mary loved to have company at the lake. The more the merrier. She always made sure everyone had a place to sleep for the night, and hot cinnamon rolls. In the morning, Mary enjoyed a hot coffee, watching the birds and taking in the calm of the lake, all the while sitting next to her beloved John, on the porch…and of course, a game or two of Candy Crush. Mary’s 21 grand and great grandchildren are her pride and joy. She was so proud of each one and loved them all so much. Many relatives and friends will miss Mary; she will forever be in our hearts. Preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Helen Mitlyng and brother, Gerald Mitlyng. Survived by her loving husband, John; children, David (Genie) Foss, Daniel (Kelly) Foss, Dianne (Tim) Thole, Donna Geissler (Tad Orstad); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and baby V due in June; sister, Jean (Rick) Ronning and brother, John (Lin) Mitlyng. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN. Interment Otsego Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name are appreciated. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Mary Joan Foss
December 9, 1944 - April 12, 2021 Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
